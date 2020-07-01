Modern two-story home has lake rights

Walk into this elegant stone contemporary through a two-story center hall foyer. You will find a large, ultra-modern, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, a self-cleaning gas oven, granite countertops, and a center island. You will also discover a family room with a stone fireplace, a living room, and formal dining room.

Special features include crown molding, recessed lighting, and hardwood floors.

This home offers three bedrooms and three baths. The master bedroom has an en suite bath and walk-in closet. Open glass sliding doors and walk out onto the back deck, where you can enjoy a barbecue or relax with your morning coffee.

There is a clothes washer and dryer and attic storage. Community amenities include rights to a 120-acre spring-fed natural lake, beach, clubhouse, equestrian area, outdoor ice skating, and more.

The property is convenient to historic Milford borough and to the Delaware River and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.