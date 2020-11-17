Mountaintop retreat offers privacy and recreation

Social distance, retro style, in this multi-generational home nestled on 1.5 mountaintop acres within the Highlands Preservation Area.

This beautiful, tucked-away treasure will allow you to escape the grind of the past year. Come home for the holidays with room to roam on a quiet cul de sac. This mountain retreat is ideal, whether you are on the hunt for a part-time retreat or year-round living.

This home features four bedrooms and three full baths with parkland and mountains as the backdrop, plus a comfortable home office. A formal dining room and breakfast area plus den, family room, and living room ensure there are plenty of spaces where your family can unwind or enjoy a home-cooked meal. A sauna on the first floor is among the amenities here.

There’s a two-car garage, master bedroom suite complete with walk-in closet, and bathroom featuring jetted tub and stall shower. Bring your extended family along with you — the one-bedroom in-law suite is complete with a full bath, kitchen, and separate entrance.

You will have recreational opportunities galore — biking and hiking, spas, golf, horseback riding and even a water park and ski resort. Antiquing, shopping, and restaurants are among the area’s offerings.

There’s no time like the present to snatch up the property of your dreams. Call Christine Marotta at 973-823-1900 for an appointment.