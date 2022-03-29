Newton Chamber turns 80

The Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce celebrated a milestone this week: 80 years of service to the community.

The chamber was re-organized in January 1940 by Saul Steinweiss, a pharmacist elected the body’s first president. He initiated the resurrection of a civic organization whose mission would be to create a “more prosperous condition” for Newton. The chamber was officially registered as a non-profit corporation on March 25, 1942.

The chamber held its first annual holiday parade in November 1940, a tradition that has continued ever since. Additional events and efforts have been organized over the years to promote the business interests of Newton and surrounding communities. These include, but are not limited to, signage welcoming visitors to Newton, beautification and decoration of the downtown area, and assisting the town government with public events, such as the Newton Day Festival. The chamber also provides scholarships to local students who have shown commitment to the community.

Of course, the primary function of the chamber remains in supporting local businesses. It works to establish new businesses, relocate existing business within the community, and assist its valued members with their specific needs. The chamber hosts networking events to establish partnerships among its members and creates advertising opportunities to promote member businesses to the public.

The Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce appreciates the support of its members, local government, and the public, and looks forward to serving the community for another 80 years.

Help the chamber reminisce by posting your favorite chamber stories, photos, and videos with the tag #GNCC80th.