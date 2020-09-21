Pizza One opens third restaurant in Sparta

Sparta. Pizza One has opened a new restaurant in Sparta, at 12C North Village Boulevard. The first location was established in 2005 as a small takeout pizzeria and has now expanded to three locations in Sparta with dining in, take out, and delivery. “We area modern Italian kitchen with many old recipes passed down from our families,” says a statement from the owners. “Most of our dishes come from southern Italy in Calabria where our parents were born. The restaurant was Voted Best Pizza in theTri-County Area. For more information call 973-862-4933.