Raised ranch on 3-plus acres is move-in ready with lots of upgrades

This roomy three-bedroom, two-bath home is situated on nearly 3.5 acres and on a road maintained by the township, so you will have no road maintenance or community fees.

Walk in and discover an open plan through the living room, dining room, and kitchen.

In the kitchen you will find Maytag stainless steel appliances and newly installed wood grain ceramic tile. The remainder of main level has new waterproof vinyl-plank flooring.

You’ll enjoy the spacious screened-in porch for relaxing or entertaining guests. There is all new carpeting in the fully finished lower level, which features a features family room and a large woodstove for efficient heat. The laundry room has an energy-saving hybrid hot water heater. Use the extra room for an office or for guests.

In addition, this home has a new brick chimney and a freshly graveled driveway leading to an oversized two-car garage.