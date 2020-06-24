Ranch on nearly five acres offers privacy and lake access

This well-maintained three-bedroom, three-bath home is situated on 4.72 private acres in a cul de sac.

It features an open floor plan, a living room/dining room combination with hardwood floors, and an eat-in gourmet kitchen with double wall ovens. There is a huge pantry/ laundry room conveniently just off of the kitchen. You will have propane gas forced hot air plus a propane gas stove in the living room and a pellet stove in the family room.

The master bedroom on the main level has a very large private bath suite. In addition, you will enjoy using the screened porch for entertaining or the relaxing on the outside covered deck.

This home has a daylight large finished lower level with a workshop and a copious amount of storage. You’ll also discover a two-car garage, and an attic. A small generator will be staying with the house.

This property is tucked away yet close to historic downtown Milford borough.