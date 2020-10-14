Secluded farmhouse on four acres comes with a green business

A well-known farm-to-table certified organic garden supplying local restaurants is located on this park-like four-plus-acre property. It comes with one year of free farm consulting from the owner, giving you an opportunity to have an income and not leave home.

You will have three bedrooms and a bonus room for a possible fourth, or make it an office. There are new floors and a renovated modern eat-in kitchen featuring granite counters, slate appliances, lots of cabinetry and a double oven.

The two-story great room has exposed beams and a wood/coal stove, plus there is a heated three-season room. There is a separate laundry room, a bedroom, bath and bonus room on the first floor. Upstairs, the master bedroom has a new en suite full bath, and you will discover a windowed loft with views on this level, plus another bedroom. Enjoy your morning coffee on the spacious outdoor deck.

Besides vegetables, the gardens include 22 flower beds, 11 fruit trees, 200 Christmas trees (3-12 feet tall), and a separate raspberry patch, plus wild mushrooms seasonally.

There are two fire pits and a home generator. The community offers tennis and lake and pool access.