Spacious center hall colonial has in-ground pool

Come home to a center hall colonial that’s truly exceptional, from the entrance foyer that opens to formal living and dining rooms, and to the custom kitchen with natural cherry cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances.

And there is so much more to see here in this four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home. The well-appointed family room has a wood-burning fireplace; French doors lead to a glass-enclosed three-season room with cathedral ceilings and a private deck overlooking the fenced-in yard with its in-ground pool.

A custom laundry room off the kitchen has access to the oversized two-car garage and additional pantry closets. You’ll also find a home office with private entrance from the driveway. It’s the perfect place to work from home without fear of being disturbed.

Upstairs you have four large bedrooms, including a huge primary bedroom with gigantic walk-in closet and private ensuite bath, compete with a soaking tub and separate stall shower. The home has central air, pristine hardwood floors throughout, and a finished basement perfect for a game room or home theater.

Imagine being just minutes away from everything you need — schools, slopes, wineries, the Appalachian trail, a creation park, sports field, and five world class golf courses.

This home is approximately 55 miles from Manhattan, but it feels like a world away.

If you’re ready to see this home, call Karen Glowacki for an appointment at 973-764-5555.