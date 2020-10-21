x
Spacious three-bedroom bi-level is perfect for entertaining

Milford. Situated on just over a wooded acre, this roomy, meticulously kept home is located in an amenity-filled community.

21 Oct 2020 | 11:31
Walk into this home, and you’ll see pride of ownership. It is meticulously kept and laid out with plenty of living space to enjoy.

Situated on just over a wooded acre, the home is located in an amenity-filled community offering a pool, clubhouse, tennis, lake, and more.

The kitchen is a chef’s dream, with custom cabinetry, an oversized island, a tiled backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a convection oven. The kitchen flows easily into the sunroom for large family gatherings.

The main level features a formal living/dining room and three bedrooms, including a master suite with a jetted tub and a walk-in closet. All bedrooms and the hallway have beautiful new hardwood flooring.

Go downstairs and you’ll find a guest room/home office and a family room with a sliding door that leads out to a custom-designed covered paver patio. You’ll also discover beautiful stone retaining walls, leaf guard gutters, a portable generator hookup, central air, attic storage, and central vacuum.

Essential information
Price: $380,000
Total square feet: 3,768
Total acres: 1.05
Total taxes: $6,091.51
Year built: 1995
Listing agents: Burma Pedranti and Susan Lepore, Davis R. Chant Realtors, Milford
Web: milfordchant.com
Phone: 570-296-7717
Email: milford@chantre.com