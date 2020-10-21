Spacious three-bedroom bi-level is perfect for entertaining

Walk into this home, and you’ll see pride of ownership. It is meticulously kept and laid out with plenty of living space to enjoy.

Situated on just over a wooded acre, the home is located in an amenity-filled community offering a pool, clubhouse, tennis, lake, and more.

The kitchen is a chef’s dream, with custom cabinetry, an oversized island, a tiled backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a convection oven. The kitchen flows easily into the sunroom for large family gatherings.

The main level features a formal living/dining room and three bedrooms, including a master suite with a jetted tub and a walk-in closet. All bedrooms and the hallway have beautiful new hardwood flooring.

Go downstairs and you’ll find a guest room/home office and a family room with a sliding door that leads out to a custom-designed covered paver patio. You’ll also discover beautiful stone retaining walls, leaf guard gutters, a portable generator hookup, central air, attic storage, and central vacuum.