Stately brick-front colonial at Woodcrest Lake offers privacy

Set on over two acres in Woodcrest Lake section of Sparta, this stately brick-front colonial offers privacy and lake views.

The desirable open floor plan sets the stage for everyday living and easy entertaining. The first level has gleaming wood floors, expansive windows, custom moldings, and high ceilings. The living room, dining room, family room, and kitchen all intertwine nicely.

The eat-in country kitchen has a breakfast island, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry. From the kitchen are sliders that lead to a deck for the enjoyment of outdoor barbecues. A bonus room can easily be a guest room, office, or library.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, all with expansive natural lighting and plenty of space. The large master suite has a walk-in closet and master bath with a jetted tub. The second bedroom has a private bath, and the two others share a full bath.

An unfinished lower level and three-car garage provides an abundance of storage. Step outside to manicured grounds and peaceful surroundings.

To see this move-in ready home, call Catherine Greco at Weichert Realtors.