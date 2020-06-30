Stunning home with pool and lots of land is the toast of summer

Welcome home to wonderful! This farm-assessed home custom home on 7.9 acres has room to roam. Make this beautiful space your own.

A beautiful backyard pool makes this home the toast of summer. The property has so many amenities, you won’t want to leave, even for vacation.

The first-floor master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet. It leads through sliders to the paver patio and pool area outside. Plenty of light soaks into this bright and airy room from every window.

The master bathroom is a stunner, with its double sink, standalone shower, and soaking tub. Live in the lap of luxury year-round in your master bedroom retreat. This setup is just what you need to feel like yourself again after a hectic week.

A second bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor and has its own full bath, a powder room, sun room, and eat-in kitchen. The open, flowing layout leads you easily between the dining room and living room areas. A fireplace sets this space apart. Sliders from the living room and dining room lead to your backyard escape.

Two more spacious bedrooms and another full bath are located upstairs. A large bonus room can be finished later for even more living space.

The house includes three-zone heat and an oversized two-car garage, making this home a perfect choice for your bustling family.

