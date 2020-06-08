Sussex County Chamber collaborates on business map

Sussex County residents and business owners now have the ability to access a business status interactive mapping system, which will be available on the County of Sussex’s website, as well as linked on the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce and Sussex County Economic Development Partnership websites.

A tool developed by the county, in partnership with the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce and the Sussex County Economic Development Partnership, the online map is available for every business within the county to list its information and reopening status. The interactive map also offers residents the opportunity to support local businesses.

Sussex County Freeholder Joshua Hertzberg called the initiative “great teamwork,” between the county staff, including Bill Koppenaal from the Sussex County Department of Engineering and Planning; and Tammie Horsfield on behalf of the Chamber and Economic Development Partnership.“I think it (the map) shows the county’s reinvigorated involvement in economic development and the ingenuity of our staff,” Freeholder Hertzberg said. “It will be a great tool to help residents and businesses; and will complement the amazing work our County Economic Development Partnership is doing to help the business community. We will continue to be partners with our local businesses and will continue to try and be innovative in our approach to business development.”