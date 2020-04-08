This Hidden Glen home, surrounded by nature, is perfect for entertaining

The floor plan of this four-bedroom Colonial offers an open and airy environment. Feel the "wow" factor upon entering a beautiful foyer with a stunning staircase and high ceilings. Shiny hardwood floors in excellent condition enhance the layout.

The custom eat-in kitchen has a center island, tiled backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. From here the kitchen opens to a sunken great room with a cozy fireplace, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Sliders from the kitchen and the great room take you outside to a spacious deck and wooded backyard.

The bathrooms are beautifully updated with stylish tile and decorative fixtures, including the master bath, which includes a stall shower and tub. Also in the master bedroom is a fabulous walk-in closet with a seating area and built-ins. The additional bedrooms are also nicely appointed. A two-car garage and central air are among the perks.

The Hidden Glen section of Sparta is surrounded by nature and accessible to commuter routes, schools, and town. Call Denny Kevil at Coldwell Banker Residential to see this move-in ready home.