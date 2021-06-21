This home includes amenities not often seen at this price

The long wait for the perfect home is over. This custom four-bedroom in Vernon will check all the boxes on your must-have list.

This home has amenities not often found at this price point, including vaulted ceilings and skylights, a 24-by-24 master bedroom with en suite bathroom, three living areas, dining room, 26-by-18 family room overlooking a resort-style backyard pool, raised deck areas, a bocce ball court, and a Tiki bar.

A professionally landscaped yard and an oversized two-car attached garage complete this magnificent home.

If you are ready to treat your family to a permanent vacation, call Teri DeGroat at 973-827-8899 for an appointment to see this house.