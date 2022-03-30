x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Three-bedroom bilevel offers upgrades and space in a desirable location

Matamoras. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by Pike County Courier advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com.

| 30 Mar 2022 | 01:44
    Three-bedroom bilevel offers upgrades and space in a desirable location
    Three-bedroom bilevel offers upgrades and space in a desirable location
    Three-bedroom bilevel offers upgrades and space in a desirable location
    Three-bedroom bilevel offers upgrades and space in a desirable location

This home near the Delaware River offers more than 2,000 square feet of living space and features three bedrooms and two full baths.

You will discover new laminate flooring, a new eat-in kitchen with a gas oven/range, lots of closets, and a large bathroom on the main level.

The open living room features a large picture window to let in the natural light. The dining room area has sliding doors to the back deck for entertaining guests or relaxing with a cup of coffee.

This home also has a spacious family room with a brick fireplace, an office or additional guest bedroom, and a second full bath and laundry room on the lower level.

You’ll have baseboard heat with thermostats in each room to keep individual rooms warm and cozy, ductless air conditioning/heat in the main living space, a newer septic system, and more.

It is located in a beautiful Delaware River town, close to all amenities, including schools, shopping, restaurants, Port Jervis commuter trains, buses, and the Delaware River for recreation.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Price: $298,500
Total square feet: 2,272
Total acres: 0.34
Total taxes: $3,444.17
Year built: 1973
Listing agent: Donna Geba, Century 21 Geba Realty, 309 West Harford St., Milford
Phone: 570-296-8881
Email: gebarealty@ptd.net