Three-bedroom ranch in a great location

You can walk to shops, restaurants and offices from this ranch home in the heart of historic Milford Borough. It is in move-in condition, offering three bedrooms and a full bath — all on one level.

You will find an eat-in kitchen with appliances and a spacious pantry galley area for convenient storage. You will also have a washer/dryer for laundry.

The great room features a vaulted ceiling with skylights. Hardwood floors cover the living, dining, and kitchen areas. A large picture window graces the living room, and built-in shelving and cabinets add charm.

Open the French doors to the private backyard patio. An outdoor shed provides convenient extra storage.

A plus: this home is not in a community, so there are no dues to pay. This in-town property is convenient to the interstate, Delaware Valley schools, the bridge to New Jersey and train to New York.