Updated colonial is set on a secluded half-acre

Sparta. Find stylish accents throughout this comfortable house, which includes new features including central air, roof, water softener, and baseboard heat.

Sparta /
01 Apr 2020 | 11:05
Updated features make this four-bedroom colonial set on half-acre of manicured property a standout. Renovated in 2016, the kitchen and living areas have been tastefully redone. Gorgeous windows and hardwood floors create a great style.

The eat-in kitchen has white cabinets and black granite counters for a chic look, and also includes stainless steel appliances. The family room is inviting with a masonry brick fireplace. From the family room, step outside to the patio making entertaining easy. There is also a front porch for outdoor relaxing too.

The very private master bedroom suite has an updated bath and walk-in closet. There are three additional bedrooms, all nicely appointed, and a main full bath. Find stylish accents throughout this comfortable house. Newer features include septic system; central air, roof, water softener, and baseboard heat.

Step outside to enjoy manicured property and a great neighborhood park and playground-all close to town and major roadways.

Essential information:
Where: 55 Green Apple Road, Sparta Township
How much: $389,900
Taxes: $9,664
Listing agent: Dawn Corbo, Weichert Realtors, 92 Woodport Road, Sparta NJ 07871
Office: 973-729-2700
Cell: 973-222-1609