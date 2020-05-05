x
Updated Lake Saginaw home is move-in ready

Lake Saginaw. This four-bedroom home includes covered porch, spa-like master bath, and wood-burning fireplace.

Lake Saginaw /
05 May 2020 | 04:00
This Lake Saginaw home is in a beautiful area close to town and commuter routes. Charming and updated, this four-bedroom has modern open spaces and is move-in ready.

The living room has an artisan stone wood-burning fireplace with inserts. An updated eat-in kitchen has granite counters and a center-island along with new floors and sliders that lead to a large deck. Step outside to enjoy a private and peaceful property

Three nicely appointed bedrooms are on the main floor, adjacent to the central family room. From here sliders take you to a new and unique covered porch. Entertaining family and friends is easy in this house. Upstairs is a large, private master suite with a walk-in closet and renovated en-suite bath that is spa-like.

A finished walkout lower level with a laundry room has many options: recreation room, home office, exercise room, or guest room. A septic system newly installed in 2016 is a bonus here.

Call Heidi Bryne or Amy Lenosky at Weichert Realtors to see this property.

Essential information:
Address: 29 Windy Bush Lane, Sparta Township
Cost: $410,000
Taxes: $12,022
Realtor: Weichert Realtors, 92 Woodport Road, Sparta, NJ 07871
Office: 973-729-2700
Listing agents: Heidi Bryne (cell: 443-562-3795), Amy Lenosky (cell: 973-219-7440)