Updated Lake Saginaw home is move-in ready

This Lake Saginaw home is in a beautiful area close to town and commuter routes. Charming and updated, this four-bedroom has modern open spaces and is move-in ready.

The living room has an artisan stone wood-burning fireplace with inserts. An updated eat-in kitchen has granite counters and a center-island along with new floors and sliders that lead to a large deck. Step outside to enjoy a private and peaceful property

Three nicely appointed bedrooms are on the main floor, adjacent to the central family room. From here sliders take you to a new and unique covered porch. Entertaining family and friends is easy in this house. Upstairs is a large, private master suite with a walk-in closet and renovated en-suite bath that is spa-like.

A finished walkout lower level with a laundry room has many options: recreation room, home office, exercise room, or guest room. A septic system newly installed in 2016 is a bonus here.

