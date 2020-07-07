Weichert recognizes top Sparta associates in May

The Sparta office of Weichert Realtors, which is managed by Andrew Milling, led the Weichert sales region in listings and revenue units for the month. The region is comprised of locations throughout Morris, Sussex and Union counties.

Milling announced his top-producing associates at the office level in May. Dawn Corbo had the most sales, listings and revenue among all associates in the Sparta office. Among teams in the Sparta office, Team Bucci had the most sales and revenue, and Team Tremain had the most listings.

These neighborhood specialists can be reached in Weichert’s Sparta office at 92 Woodport Road, or call (973) 729-2700 for more information.