Welcome to Lake Mohawk

This four-bedroom Colonial is in a quiet location close to many beaches and is a gardener’s paradise. Find many updates here both inside and out.

The inviting family room has lake views, a wood burning fireplace and sliding doors that leads to a backyard along with a deck area. This expansive and private deck is the entire length of the house. A spacious, eat-in kitchen has stainless-steel appliances and many cabinets.

All bedrooms are nicely appointed and bathrooms are updated with new tiles and fixtures. Enjoy a master suite with a full bath and walk-in closet. Located close to restaurants, shopping, commuter routes, this property hits all the marks.

Lake Mohawk living is a truly special community with year-round activities.

