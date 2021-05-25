x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Welcome to Lake Mohawk

Sparta. Updated four-bedroom home awaits in Sparta Township.

Lake Mohawk /
| 25 May 2021 | 04:26
    Welcome to Lake Mohawk
    Welcome to Lake Mohawk
    Welcome to Lake Mohawk
    Welcome to Lake Mohawk
    Welcome to Lake Mohawk
    Welcome to Lake Mohawk
    Welcome to Lake Mohawk
    Welcome to Lake Mohawk
    Welcome to Lake Mohawk
    Welcome to Lake Mohawk
    Welcome to Lake Mohawk
    Welcome to Lake Mohawk

This four-bedroom Colonial is in a quiet location close to many beaches and is a gardener’s paradise. Find many updates here both inside and out.

The inviting family room has lake views, a wood burning fireplace and sliding doors that leads to a backyard along with a deck area. This expansive and private deck is the entire length of the house. A spacious, eat-in kitchen has stainless-steel appliances and many cabinets.

All bedrooms are nicely appointed and bathrooms are updated with new tiles and fixtures. Enjoy a master suite with a full bath and walk-in closet. Located close to restaurants, shopping, commuter routes, this property hits all the marks.

Lake Mohawk living is a truly special community with year-round activities.

Call Darla Quaranta at Century 21 Geba Realty to see this property.

Essential information
Address: 629 West Shore Trail, Sparta Township
Price: $469,900
Taxes: $11,124
Agency: Century 21, Geba Realty, 23 Main St., Sparta NJ 07871
Contact: 973-726-0333 (Office), 973-229-0452 (Cell)
Agent: Darla Quaranta