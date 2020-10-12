Whether you ski, golf, hike, or simply want to relax, this hideaway is for you

Want your very own country hideaway with all the bells and whistles at a price you can afford? Look no further -- this is the very best unit in all of Black Creek.

This beautiful home will check off every must-have on your list. A stunning end unit overlooking the pool with mountain views is sure to delight even the most discriminating buyer. A fireplace in the living room is the perfect place to while away a chilly fall afternoon. You also get access to amenities like the association’s pool.

This home is in pristine condition and has never been in the rental program. With three bedrooms and two full baths, plus dining room and living room, you will have all of the space you need.

This unit comes fully furnished. The morning sun rising over the slopes will shine on you as you open your front door to greet the new day. At the end of a long day, lounge on your private balcony and enjoy an evening beverage or two while watching the sun set over the Appalachian Mountains.

Whether you ski, golf, hike or simply want to relax in the country, this home is all you need to make your dreams of a simpler life a reality. This spectacular unit is in a gated community. This could be either your personal and private get-a-way, or an investment for long-term rental or part of the rental pool through the Appalachian Hotel.

Schedule a showing today by calling Catherine Johnson-Witte at 973-814-7344 ext. 219.