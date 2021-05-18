Byram plans for in-person meetings to resume, and Zoom meetings to continue

Byram. Byram Township Manager Joseph Sabatini said about ten members of the public will be able to attend in-person township meetings after councilmembers, the manager, clerk, and attorney are accounted for, while still adhering to the six-foot social distancing rule.

Councilman Harvey Roseff said he wants to get back to in-person meetings. The council agreed that the option to attend by Zoom must remain even when they’re able to physically meet again. Councilwoman Cris Franco said one good thing that emerged from the pandemic was increased public participation through residents’ ability to attend meetings from the comfort of home.

Mayor Alexander Rubenstein said the large spaces that can accommodate the six-foot rule, like the school and fire department, would cause an echo on Zoom. Sabatini said Byram has received a $10,000 to $15,000 estimate for a video solution for continuing on Zoom at the municipal building. The council has already funded a $13,000 technology ordinance that could be earmarked for the project.