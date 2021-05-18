Charming Lake Mohawk house includes many upgrades

Enjoy all that Lake Mohawk has to offer in this charming and updated house with beautiful lake views.

Located on a triple lot with a level backyard on quiet and private Maple Parkway, this three-bedroom ranch includes many upgrades throughout the interior and exterior. New features include: roof, gutters, windows, electrical, plumbing and furnace.

The white, new kitchen has stylish stone counters and stainless- steel appliances. Light streams in everywhere from expansive windows. Enjoy the Lake Mohawk views from the kitchen and adjacent dining room.

The first floor has hardwood floors, crown molding, new doors and fresh paint. Both bathrooms are updated with new everything.

A spacious finished basement is perfect for family and friends with a bar that leads to a covered patio. A large backyard has space for sports and other activities.

To see this home, call Marc and Christine Tremain of Team Tremain at Weichert Realtors.