Agricultural scholarships available

Agricultural Scholarships are presented each year by the Ag. Division of the NJ State Fair/Sussex County Farm & Horse Show and applications are now being accepted for any Sussex County graduating high school senior or college student currently enrolled in an agricultural program pursing a two- or four-year degree, or graduate studies in one of the many fields of Agriculture. For more information and the application please visit www.NewJerseyStateFair.org and click on Agriculture/interested in Agriculture for the PDF application. Information is also available in local guidance offices. Mail application to the Ag. Scholarship Selection Committee, c/o G. Danko, P.O Box 2456, Augusta, NJ 07822. Deadline is April 15th.