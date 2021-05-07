All students to gather on the field for graduation

Sparta. Sparta plans to hold a graduation ceremony with all students on the field on June 23, interim superintendent Patrick McQueeney announced on April 29.

“There’s going to be masking, there’s going to be social distancing, but it will have all the fanfare of regular graduation,” he said.

McQueeney said he anticipated Gov. Murphy to increase gathering limits “that will allow us to continue to bring parents, grandparents and loved ones to come into the field for the ceremonies.”

That order came through on Monday, with outdoor gathering limits raised to 500 from 200. Gov. Murphy said the limit may be raised again around Memorial Day.

Murphy also said outdoor capacity limits will be raised to 50% for venues, like sports stadiums, with at least 1,000 seats.

Indoor events, including proms, will be raised to 50% capacity with a maximum of 250 people, up from 35% capacity with 150 people, as long as indoor protocols are followed.