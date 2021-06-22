Andover royalty

Andover. On June 14, Andover Borough announced Abigail Lewis and Benjamin Lewis as Princess and Prince of Andover Borough. Princess Abigail Lewis, 5, will be entering kindergarten this fall. She likes to play with dolls and Barbies and would like to be a babysitter when she grows up. Prince Benjamin Lewis, 7, helps his family do laundry and would like to be a forest fireman when he grows up. Abigail and Benjamin will represent Andover Borough as royalty in 2021 and can’t wait to enjoy fair week in August.