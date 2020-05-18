Arts briefs: Call for artists, free art supplies and dance classes, perennial plant sale

Free art supplies to your Sparta home

Sparta. Have free books and art supplies delivered to your Sparta home. There are more than 300 beginner reader to young adult used books and gently used to brand new art supplies from which to choose.Visit facebook.com/adventurearrives and click on the link to the latest Google Docs item list. Choose up to five items (limit of one arts and crafts item per household). Email AdventureArrivesSparta@gmail.com with item numbers, book titles or item names, and your Sparta address and phone number. The item list will be updated as orders and donations come in, with deliveries every one to two days. You'll get a text to know your delivery is arriving. Covers/art supply cases will be re-wiped with Lysol disinfecting wipes, items placed in a plastic bag, and hung on your mailbox or, in case of bad weather, on your front door. "We’re just a Sparta family that loves to read and create art. So we culled our bookcases and art racks for items we thought Sparta kids would enjoy. We just want to do something nice. Whatever you choose is yours to keep!" Donations are welcome for pick up or drop off in the blue bin in front of the garage door at 9 Stonebridge Road. If you have 10 or more items you’d like picked up, email to arrange a time.

Museum Garden Club to hold plant sale

Jefferson. The Museum Garden Club of Jefferson will hold a perennial plant sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, at the Jefferson Township Museum, 315 Dover Milton Road, Jefferson Township. Locally grown perennials will be available for sale. Members of the Garden Club and the New Jersey Master Gardeners will be on site to assist shoppers with plant selections and gardening questions. Proceeds from the sale support the garden club's efforts to maintain Miss Elizabeth's Garden on the grounds of the Jefferson Township Museum, which will have a soft opening at the same date and time. Miss Elizabeth's Gift Shoppe will also be open. All COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed. For further information, visit jeffersontownship.net/360/historicalsociety or call Christine Williams, Jefferson Township Historical Society President, at 973-697-0258.

Free dance classes

McAfee. Since the start of the pandemic, Ziegler Dance Centre in McAfee has been giving free daily classes for their dancers and their families on Zoom. “We want to be able to give the art of dance to our dancers even if they are not physically taking class at the studio,” says Renee Ziegler Schmidt, co-director and teacher. "With the kids lives turned upside-down instantly and many feeling the stress, we want to allow the dancers to feel a sense of normalcy and connection that we are all used to. The online Zoom experience is not the same as physical classes, but we are trying to help keep the dancers engaged. The classes have been a huge success, including many ZDC Alumni participating. Many family members of the ZDC dancers have been joining in the fun too." For more information visit zieglerdancecentre.com or email atzieglerdancecentre@yahoo.com.

Call for artists

New Jersey. The New Jersey Highlands Coalition has announced its annual Highlands Juried Art Exhibit of paintings, drawings, pastels, mixed-media, sculpture, and photography featuring the landscapes, flora, fauna, natural, cultural, or historic resources of the Highlands of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. Due to current events, artists are invited to submit work for an online exhibit to be hosted by the Highlands Coalition this fall on a dedicated website and amplified across social media. Initial digital entries must be received by July 6. A selection of winning images will be published in Skylands Visitor magazine, which promotes outdoor recreation and tourism in the Highlands region and beyond in northern New Jersey. A grand prize of $500 will be awarded in addition to other cash prizes and gift certificates. There is a category youth (artists under 18). The three top prize winners will be shown at Studio 7 Fine Art Gallery in Bernardsville. Details may be found at njhighlandscoalition.org/highlands-juried-art-exhibit. ‎

NJ State Teen Arts Virtual Festival

Matewan. The NJ State Teen Arts Virtual Festival will be an ongoing online event with showcases shared on social media platforms and the festival website. The festival is now accepting submissions in the following categories: creative writing and poetry, filmmaking, visual arts, instrumental music, dance, theater acting, musical theater, and vocal music. "We know that many teen artists were to appear in spring musicals, dance recitals, choir and band concerts, art exhibits, and more, so we want our NJ Teen Artists to show us what they were working on!" says the invitation. For more information visit njteenarts.com or email festival@njteenarts.com.