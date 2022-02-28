Arts education summer camps return to in-person learning

Arts education. The award-winning New Jersey Arts Education Summer Camp returns to in-person learning this summer.

This year the camp introduces the New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s Colton Institute for Training and Research in the Arts. The best-in-class hip hop, jazz, poetry, and theater classes are offered free to all students.

In The Mix is an online clubhouse to explore social justice in your life. Creative Coaching offers one-on-one mentorship with a professional NJPAC teaching artist.

No student is ever turned away for financial needs. For families with multiple children, there is 10 percent sibling program discount.

All programs take place at NJPAC’s Center of Arts Education in Newark.

For more information visit njpac.org/summer. To register visit jpac.org/arts-education/students.