Askin & Hooker offers summer internships for underrepresented Sparta students

Askin & Hooker law firm, in partnership with Sparta Diversity Council, is sponsoring a summer internship program for LGBTQ+, Neuro- or Physically Diverse, and/or BIPOC students who attend Sparta High School. The application deadline is April 15,.

“We wanted to create an internship opportunity for underrepresented students to help them connect with legal industry professionals in order to develop professional skills, network, and gain work experience,” said attorney Todd Hooker. “We are honored to once again partner with the Sparta Diversity Council in forwarding their message of acceptance within our community.”

The Sparta Diversity Council’s mission is to coordinate the district’s current curricular and co-curricular initiatives that promote diversity and acceptance within our community. These initiatives include professional development, instructional assemblies, and student leadership opportunities.

The internship will consist of approximately 60 total hours. The intern will assist a team of attorneys and paralegals in civil litigation, land use applications, contract negotiations, residential and commercial real estate transactions, and business transactions.

“You don’t need prior experience or specific knowledge of the law to apply, just an interest in learning about a career in the law,” said attorney Kelly Stoll. “We are looking for interns with diverse backgrounds and interests who are excited about learning and sharing their skills and ideas.”

For more information, visit askinlaw.com/summer-internship or call 973-729-7711.