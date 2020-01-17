Assembly passes ban on those barred from contracting with feds

Under a bill passed by the Assembly and sponsored by Assemblymen Hal Wirths and Parker Space, a person debarred from contracting with the federal government will be prohibited from contracting for any public work in New Jersey.

The bill now goes to the governor for his consideration.

“We can’t have people barred from federal contracts for crimes like fraud, embezzlement, theft, bribery and tax evasion win generous public contracts here in New Jersey,” said Wirths (R-Sussex). “This is commonsense legislation that protects taxpayer funds.”

Prior to receiving a contract, a person must provide written certification that they have not been banned from receiving federal contracts. The contracting agency must verify this certification by checking the federal System for Award Management.

“This bill stops the bad actors from getting contracts funded by taxpayer dollars,” said Space (R-Sussex.). “Government needs to keep the trust of the public who rely on the important infrastructure projects funded by these contracts.”

The Senate version of the bill, sponsored by Sen. Steve Oroho, passed in January 2019.