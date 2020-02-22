Benefit to be held on Feb. 26

Public Safety. First responders will be recognized at Perona Farms on Feb. 26 at the 7th Annual Heart and Soul: A Community Celebration. A 6 p.m. cocktail hour followed by 7 p.m. dinner, with DJ, will be hosted by the Newton Medical Center Foundation to raise funds for Atlantic Health System's Newton Medical Center, specifically for the Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) Program. The hospital states that 60 lives have been saved as a result of the program since 2001. Tickets are $50 per person, with cash bar and auction. Blue Ridge Rescue Squad will be recognized and various award winners will be announced. For information, call Newton Medical Center Foundation at 973-579-8309.