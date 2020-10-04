x
Bless our pets

Hamburg. St. Jude the Apostle Church in Hamburg held an animal blessing in honor of the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi.

04 Oct 2020 | 08:57
    Father Rodak blesses Newfoundland Percy as the dog’s owner Helene Andolena of Byram look on (Photo by Janet Redyke)
    John Fedynich and Bentley wait for their turn to receive a St. Francis of Assisi feast day blessing. (Photo by Janet Redyke)
    Tripod dog Mischling, German for mongrel, received his blessing on Sunday Oct. 4. Mischling was recused by his owner on a Paterson railroad track and nursed back to excellent health. (Photo by Janet Redyke)
St. Jude the Apostle Church in Hamburg held an animal blessing in honor of the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the saint who had a special relationship with and love of animals.

In a prayer service on Oct. 4, St. Jude’s pastor, the Rev. Michael Rodak, made reference to the Book of Genesis.

“God created all living things,” he said. “He created animals and allowed man to name them all.”

About 20 dogs and two cats were in attendance. Father Rodak said our companion animals show us nothing but unconditional love.

“We need to protect, love and help them out throughout the year,” he said.