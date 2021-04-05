Blood drive to be held April 29 in Sparta

Sparta. Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will be hosting a community blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.

New Jersey Blood Services will be taking donors’ temperatures, sanitizing surfaces regularly, providing individually wrapped canteen items, and spacing out chairs and donor beds at least six feet apart. All donors must wear a face covering.

Donors are encouraged to eat a good meal, drink plenty of water and bring photo ID to the blood drive. You are able to donate blood if you’ve recently received the Covid vaccine as long as you are feeling 100% healthy.

Shepherd of the Hills is located at 246 Woodport Road in Sparta. Appointments are strongly preferred, and walk-ins can be taken as long as social distancing can be maintained.

Appointments may be made at nybc.org/njdrive (sponsor code: 71131).