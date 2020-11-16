Blood drive to be held Nov. 21 at Saint Kateri Parish

Sparta. New Jersey Blood Services will be conducting a blood drive 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Saint Kateri Parish, 427 Stanhope Road, Sparta. Due to the coronavirus, New Jersey Blood Services isexperiencing low blood supplies. Blood products have a short shelf life -- from five to 42 days -- so constant replenishment is necessary. Each day there are patients who depend on the transfusion of red blood cells, platelets and plasma to stay alive. But blood and blood products can’t be manufactured. They can only come from volunteer blood donors who take an hour to attend a blood drive or visit a donor center. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit nybloodcenter.org.