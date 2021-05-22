Byram native returns from deployment with honors

Byram Township native Frank Cutrone returned safely from his Army deployment in the Middle East.

Cutrone is an Army First Lieutenant stationed at Fort Drum, N.Y. While on deployment, he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious leadership in a combat zone.

He is a graduate of Hilltop Country Day School (2010), Pope John XXIII High School (2014), and Fordham University (2018). At Fordham he studied international political economics while minoring in two foreign languages.

Following his ROTC training and commissioning at Fordham, Cutrone received his basic officer leadership training at Fort Lee, Va., and then was assigned to Fort Drum, where he serves as a logistics officer.

He credits and thanks his parents Nick and Mary Cutrone, along with his teachers, coaches, and his karate sensei, Scott Klinger of East West Karate Academy, with his success. At East West Karate he achieved an advanced black belt rank and was an AAU karate national champion and past member of the U.S. national AAU team.

Cutrone is a member of the Saint Kateri Knights of Columbus, the Dominick Calabrese 4th Degree Assembly, and is also a youth member of Sparta Unico.