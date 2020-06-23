Byram suspends officer for social media comment, recommends parks plan

A Byram police officer who allegedly made an inappropriate comment on social media was immediately suspended, said Mayor Alexander Rubenstein at the township’s June 16 meeting.
Reading from a statement, Rubenstein said the officer was suspended pending an investigation and is prohibited from entering the township premises. His credentials, badge, and weapon were revoked, he said.
The township’s administrators and council members do no tolerate any form of racism or prejudice, and strive to provide services fairly to all residents, said the mayor.
Rubenstein said the township is also following the strict due process guidelines set down by the New York Civil Service Commission. The council will make no further public comment on the matter until it is resolved, he said.
Parks and recreation plan adopted
The council unanimously recommended that the planning board adopt Greener By Design’s parks and recreation plan as an element in the township’s Master Plan.
Greener by Design representative Benjamin Spinelli, Esq., reviewed the plan, which is the culmination of around 18 months of work. It includes a ten-year update of the township’s open space and recreation plan, a long-term asset management plan, an expansion plan for the township’s multi-trails system, and an economic development strategy.
Councilman Raymond Bonker said production of the document was financed by an $80,000 Highlands Council grant. The plan includes an executive summary, new detailed maps, long-term maintenance spreadsheets, and an extensive list of funding sources, he said.
Spinelli said the new maps will inform the township about regulatory requirements and help with future plans. The information includes a complete inventory of assets, an assessment of equipment and fields, recommendations for forest stewardship, and a budgeting tool for replacement and upkeep.
In the fall, Greener by Design will provide branding materials – logo, promotional video, and print materials – to support economic development and marketing outreach, including photos and drone footage for the township’s website.