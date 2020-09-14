Hundreds of tablets of controlled drugs found

On Sept. 7, a Byram Township Police Officer observed a vehicle speeding on Route 206. A motor vehicle stop was initiated and, while speaking to the driver, the officer observed a bag of suspected controlled dangerous substance in the motor vehicle. Further investigation revealed that the substance was MDMA (also called Ecstasy or Molly). A search of the vehicle yielded several hundred tablets of varying controlled medications, marijuana edibles, a syringe, and empty Ziplock bags. The driver, Jason Pilato, was arrested and transported to the station for processing.