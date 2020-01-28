Children invited to become Sea Life Junior Rangers

Children with an interest in science or environmental conservation can be one of the first Sea Life Junior Rangers, a group of kids who work with the curator and his team of aquarists on fun activities at the New Jersey Sea Life Aquarium, opening this spring at American Dream Meadowlands, and off-site local conservation efforts. Through Feb. 5, applicants ages 7 through 12 can enter by posting a 30-second to one-minute video recording to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #sealifenjrangers explaining what they love most about the planet. Winners will be announced on Feb. 10. Follow New Jersey Sea Life’s Facebook page or Instagram page @SEALIFENJ.