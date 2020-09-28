Claudia Calafati and Rachel Young named Sparta ski team captains

The Sparta High School Ski Team, now focused on the upcoming race season, has announced that seniors Claudia Calafati and Rachel Young have been named ski team captains for the 2020-21 season.

Claudia and Rachel are seasoned racers, having raced on the varsity ski team for the past three years.

“In addition to experience, Claudia and Rachel are extremely hard working, strong leaders, positive thinkers, well respected, inspirational and 110% committed to the Sparta Ski Team,” said Coach Calafati. “I am thrilled and excited to see how these seniors will impact the success of our ski team.’

Alpine ski racing will be different this season, he said, and he remains hopeful his students will be able to competitively race. He said the details for the upcoming NJISRA (New Jersey Interscholastic Ski Racing Association) season are still be worked out.

In the meantime, the Sparta Ski Team is working on building another victorious race team and encourages all Sparta High School students who love to ski to visit SpartaSki.com to learn more. Registration is now open, and students can join the ski team online.

Text @skicoach to the number 81010.