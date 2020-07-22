Comet Neowise is riding high

This spectacular photograph taken on July 17 by Greg Wolcott captures Comet Neowise as it streaks through the night sky. If you want to see it before it goes -- not to be seen again for 6,800 years, according to NASA -- find an open area after nightfall and look to the northwest. If you want to take your own photo, Mads Peter Iversen of Fstoppers.com suggests using a tripod, a medium to long lens, and a focal length of 50mm, increasing the focal length if needed. “Dial-in a 2-second shutter speed, an aperture of f/5.6, ISO 1,600, and a white balance of daylight,” he says. To track the comet’s progress, visit nasa.gov/feature/how-to-see-comet-neowise.