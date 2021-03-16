Community helps beloved Byram firefighter battling stage 4 cancer

The Byram Township Fire Department is asking the community to help a local hero in need. William (Will) Garcia was recently diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic melanoma at just 34 years old.

Garcia is one of the firefighters the department says rarely misses a call and is here for the community in the brightest of days and darkest of hours.

He is a loving husband and a devoted father to his three kids.

A GoFundMe.com page was created to help pay for Garcia’s medical treatment and bills. In less than 24 hours, the community raised more than $27,000. That figure is now up to $94,662, just short of the $100,000 goal. To donate, visit the Help Will Garcia Beat Cancer GoFundMe page at bit.ly/38NMGsP

For more information email the fire department at 8info@byramfd.com, call 973-347-2662, or visit the department’s Facebook page.