Coronavirus cases are still being reported daily in Sussex County

New cases of coronavirus are still being reported daily by the Sussex County health department. Covid Act Now says the coronavirus is spreading in “a slow and controlled fashion” in Sussex County, and that the county’s preparedness meets international standards.

“If this trend continues, Sussex County may eventually achieve herd immunity, though this may take years,” said Covid Act Now, a team of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts, and public policy leaders that has been providing COVID-19 data analysis since March 20. Covid Act Now works in partnership with the Georgetown University Center for Global Health Science and Security, Stanford University Clinical Excellence Research Center, and Grand Rounds.

Since May 28, the Sussex County health department has reported 87 infections, with 28 of those prior cases. In that same time frame, 36 deaths in Sussex County were reported, with 16 of those deaths prior cases.

Covid Act Now says that if current trends continue, local hospitals are unlikely to become overloaded in the next three months. “However, any reopening should happen in a slow and phased fashion. If all restrictions were completely lifted today, hospitals would overload on July 20, 2020,” the team states.

On average, each person in Sussex County with coronavirus is infecting 0.95 other people, according to the analysis.