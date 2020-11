Sussex County. This chart, created with data from the Sussex County Health Department, shows a dramatic increase of coronavirus cases since early September. Rates of infection are skyrocketing, with numbers of new cases not seen since April (see chart). There were 54 new cases on Monday alone. Wednesday saw the first COVID-19 death in Sussex County since Sept. 8, and 32 new cases. Nationwide, coronavirus cases on Wednesday exceeded 100,000 in one day for the first time.