County finances in good shape at year’s end, administrator says

Newton. Sussex County officials have completed both the operating budget and the capital budget hearings and are now preparing the first draft of the county’s 2022 budget, County Administrator Gregory Poff announced on Nov. 23.

He said the county is poised to close the year in good financial shape. Its 2021 appropriations are below budgeted amounts, because the government has not filled a number of vacancies. Poff said the county has seen cost savings in a number of other appropriations as well.

Commissioners Director Dawn Fantasia said the county also has received 100 percent of its tax payments from municipalities.

“It’s been a hell of a year for everybody,” Fantasia said. “It wasn’t just confined to 2020 — 2021 was a raging encore.”