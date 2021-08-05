County to buy equipment to meet early voting requirement

The Sussex County Commissioners on July 28 approved spending more than $892,000 to purchase voting equipment.

Their resolution authorizes the county to pay $982,161 to Election Systems and Software, LLC, for updated election systems software and electronic poll books.

State statute, which was amended on March 30, requires that early voting be available for primary and general elections beginning with the November 2021 general election. Early voting will initially consist of three voting centers in Sussex County. The updated equipment is necessary to meet those requirements.

The resolution calls for $430,551 to be spent on voting machines and $408,500 to be spent on electronic pollbooks. The remaining $53,110 will be spent on an early voting system.

Commissioners Director Dawn Fantasia said the county will receive funding from the state to cover the purchase.

“That’s another positive for us, and I’d really like to thank the New Jersey Association of Counties for being steadfast with that and being proactive, knowing what has happened in the past, with us waiting significant amounts of time for reimbursement,” Fantasia said.