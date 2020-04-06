Home
COVID-19 update: CARES Act doesn't work for Sussex County, freeholder says
Vernon. Freeholder says Sussex County won't get its fair share of COVID-19 aid. Agencies are selected to help small businesses through the confusion when applying for aid. The Weekend sees 90 more cases reported in Sussex County. Short-term rentals are banned in Vernon as NJ gives localities more authority. Park and trail monitoring is vigilant, mayor says. Free online support groups are offered for families with challenged youth. Gottheimer fights for local testing site. Retired doctors can help more easily now. Pace Institute of Karate in Vernon is offering free online children's video classes "to get the kids off the couch, their phones and tablets." Child care centers are now for essential workers only. New Jersey to get more ventilators. Flags fly at half-staff to remember those who died. New Jersey's primary date may change. Celebrate the holidays safely.
Sparta
/
06 Apr 2020 | 06:23
Words of Wisdom greet visitors to Woodbourne Park in Wantage as folks get out into nature during the Covid-19 pandemic warning.
(
Janet Redyke
)
U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to establish an additional drive-through COVID-19 testing site to serve the residents of Warren and Sussex Counties.
Vernon Mayor Howard Burrell said he has issued an order that restricts any “hotel, motel, guest house, or private residence, or parts thereof” in Vernon from accepting “new transient guests or seasonal tenants."
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED