Dance Expression Dancers win excellence at Dance Xplosion

The Dance Expression Dance Arts dancers recently performed for the DanceXplosion National Dance Competition in Wildwood, Cape May County.

Dance Expression Dance Arts received the Entertainment Award and Excellence in Modern Award along with numerous Extreme Platinum, Platinum Awards, and Special Awards.

Production number “A Chorus Line” received Platinum and the High Score for an Xcellerated Production and was awarded the First Runner Up Award for the XCALIBUR - OVERALL HIGH SCORE Award for all Xcellerated performances for the entire event.

Erin King of Vernon received Platinum and the Overall High Score Award for Xcellerated Teen Solos for Tap Solo, “Bounce Me Brother”.

Miranda Smith and Sabrina Smith of Sparta received Platinum and the 2nd Overall H High Score Award for Xcellerated Teen Duets for Modern Duet, “Space Between”.

Veda Igielski of Oak Ridge received Platinum and the 3rd Overall High Score Award for Xcellerated Junior Solos for Jazz Solo, “Zazz”.

Teen Large Group Modern “Prayer” received Platinum, 4th Overall Award for the XCALIBUR - OVERALL HIGH SCORE Award for all Xcellerated performances for the entire event and the Choreography Award for Choreography by Ellen Decker.

Leilani Gonzalez of Wantage and Rylee Bambara of Augusta received Platinum and 1st Overall High Score for Junior Rising Star Duets for Jazz Duet, “I Just Want to Be Happy”.

Junior Large Group Jazz “Mambo Italiano” received Platinum and the 1st Overall High Score for Junior Rising Star Large Groups.

Teen Small Group “Riviera Life” received Platinum and the 2st Overall Award for the XCALIBUR - OVERALL HIGH SCORE Award for all Rising Star performances and the Choreography Award for Choreography by Kelly Dacus-Smith.

Sarah Philback of Hardyston received Extreme Platinum and the 5th Overall High Score Award for an Advanced Teen Solo for Modern Solo, “The Promise”.

Alexa Gutt and Sarah Philback of Hardyston received Extreme Platinum and the 7th Overall High Score Award for Advanced Teen Duet for Contemporary Duet, “You’re Somebody Else”.

Details on all Awards and more information on programs at Dance Expression dance arts can be found at www.DanceExpression.com or call 973-823-9500