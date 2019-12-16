Daniel Sarnowski joins SEF

Daniel Sarnowski was elected to the Sparta Education Foundation (SEF) as a board member and future Treasurer during the Nov. 5 Board meeting.

“He will be taking over as Treasurer in the new year and we couldn’t be in more capable hands," said Donna West, President. "Dan has a strong background in project management for major corporations including Glaxo Smith Kline, Hoffmann LaRoche and Exxon."

Sarnowski has a BS in civil engineering from Columbia University and a Masters of Science in structural engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He received the Kandel Award presented by the Columbia Engineering School Alumni Association. He has been involved with New Jersey Sharing Network since 2011, a non-profit, federally designated organ procurement organization responsible for the recovery of organs and tissue for New Jersey residents currently awaiting transplantation. He is currently Treasurer of the Foundation Board and received the 2016 Chairman’s Award in recognition of exceptional leadership and enthusiasm in promoting organ and tissue donation. Sarnowski is also a member of the Ambassadors’ Club at Newton Hospital and is involved with the Adopt-a-Family Program at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Sparta.

Since 2006, the Sparta Education Foundation has funded over $1 million in grants to all five of Sparta’s public schools. The Foundation is an all-volunteer, independent 501 (c) (3) NJ Non-Profit Corporation whose mission is to engage the entire community in philanthropic giving. Visit spartaeducationfoundation.org for more information about joining or volunteering.