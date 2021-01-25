Dean’s List stars

University of New Haven

The follow local students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at the University of New Haven in West Haven, Conn.:

● Daniela Cassano of Sparta

● Allison J. Freeswick of Highland Lakes, B.S., Environmental Science

East Stroudsburg University

The follow local students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at the East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg, Pa.:

● Isabelle Becker of Stanhope, B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Senior

● Eliana Casqueira of Newton, B.S., Communication Sciences & Disorders, Senior

● Vincent Franco of Newton, B.S., Biology, Senior

● Rosangela Franco of Andover, B.S., Spanish, Senior

● Jade Gay of Franklin, B.S., Business Management, Senior

● Colette Hansen of Newton, B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Senior

● Kiley Koenig of Hamburg, B.S., Exercise Science, Senior

● Angela Lucchesi of Stanhope, B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Junior

● Kelsey O’Connor of Sparta, B.S., Middle Level Education (4th-8th,) Senior

● Darcy Opperman of Byram Township, B.A., Political Science, Junior

● Georgeanne Predmore of Lafayette, B.S., Special Education/Elem-Middle Level, Senior

● Kristin Trusa of Newton, B.S. Physical Education Teacher Education, Senior

● John Williams of Sussex, B.A., History, Senior

Jenna Winkelman of Lafayette, B.S., Exercise Science, Junior

● Gavin Wisse of Wantage, B.S., Psychology, Senior

● Daniel Zimmerman of Newton, B.F.A., Integrated Art and Design, Freshman