Dean’s List stars

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

● Austin Krzyzak of Glenwood and is pursuing a bachelor of science in premedical health studies degree. He will graduate in 2022.

● Leah Kasica of Lake Hopatcong is pursuing a bachelor of science in magnetic resonance imaging degree. She will graduate in 2021.

Caldwell University

● Alexis Paige Sugar of Hamburg

● Kaylee Marie Powers of Newton

● Kiara Shadwell of Newton

● Noreen G. Abedrabbo of Sparta

● Aubrey M. Coombs of Sparta

● Brittany Rose Gaule of Sussex

● Breanna Elexis Walker of Vernon

● Jasmine Skye Walker of Vernon

● Brittany McKenna of Wantage

Saint Michael’s College

● Ryan Coulther of Sussex is a junior business administration and accounting major. He is a graduate of Vernon Township High School.

Norwich University

● Molly Frances Van Stone of Branchville

● Christopher T. Dickinson of Newton

● Spencer Chase Winberry of Sparta

Northeastern University

● Alisa Posner of Lafayette is majoring in behavioral neuroscience

● Taylor Whitaker of Lafayette is majoring in psychology

● Ian Donovan of Sussex is majoring in chemical engineering

SUNY Orange

● Brianne T. Pontus of Sandyston

● Jaimie E. Kocher of Sussex