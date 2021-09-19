x
Dean’s List stars

Higher education. These local students were named to the Dean’s Lists of their respective colleges and universities for the spring 2021 semester.

Wantage
19 Sep 2021
Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Austin Krzyzak of Glenwood and is pursuing a bachelor of science in premedical health studies degree. He will graduate in 2022.

Leah Kasica of Lake Hopatcong is pursuing a bachelor of science in magnetic resonance imaging degree. She will graduate in 2021.

Caldwell University

Alexis Paige Sugar of Hamburg

Kaylee Marie Powers of Newton

Kiara Shadwell of Newton

Noreen G. Abedrabbo of Sparta

Aubrey M. Coombs of Sparta

Brittany Rose Gaule of Sussex

Breanna Elexis Walker of Vernon

Jasmine Skye Walker of Vernon

Brittany McKenna of Wantage

Saint Michael’s College

Ryan Coulther of Sussex is a junior business administration and accounting major. He is a graduate of Vernon Township High School.

Norwich University

Molly Frances Van Stone of Branchville

Christopher T. Dickinson of Newton

Spencer Chase Winberry of Sparta

Northeastern University

Alisa Posner of Lafayette is majoring in behavioral neuroscience

Taylor Whitaker of Lafayette is majoring in psychology

Ian Donovan of Sussex is majoring in chemical engineering

SUNY Orange

Brianne T. Pontus of Sandyston

● Jaimie E. Kocher of Sussex